By now, you’re probably familiar with “Squid Game.” The South Korean survival drama premiered Sept. 17 on Netflix and quickly became an international sensation ― reaching more than 111 million viewers by Oct. 12, according to the streaming service.

A few clear fan-favorite characters have emerged from the series, including Sae-byeok, played by model and actor HoYeon Jung. While “Squid Game” marked her acting debut and introduction to most American audiences, the 27-year-old was already quite famous in her native country.

Netflix HoYeon Jung in "Squid Game" on Netflix.

Jung first hit the designer runways as a teenager, and she was a finalist on the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” in 2013. She made fashion headlines in 2016 thanks to her fiery red hair and captivating style.

The breakout star clearly continues to capture people’s attention. Earlier this month, she reportedly became the most followed South Korean actor on Instagram. She was also announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest global ambassador.

If you can’t get enough of Jung, we’ve rounded up 30 photos of her style evolution over the last eight years.