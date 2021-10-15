Style & Beauty

HoYeon Jung: Photos Of The 'Squid Game' Star's Style Evolution

Long before she made her acting debut, the breakout star rose to fame as a runway model.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

By now, you’re probably familiar with “Squid Game.” The South Korean survival drama premiered Sept. 17 on Netflix and quickly became an international sensation ― reaching more than 111 million viewers by Oct. 12, according to the streaming service.

A few clear fan-favorite characters have emerged from the series, including Sae-byeok, played by model and actor HoYeon Jung. While “Squid Game” marked her acting debut and introduction to most American audiences, the 27-year-old was already quite famous in her native country.

HoYeon Jung in "Squid Game" on Netflix.
Netflix
HoYeon Jung in "Squid Game" on Netflix.

Jung first hit the designer runways as a teenager, and she was a finalist on the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” in 2013. She made fashion headlines in 2016 thanks to her fiery red hair and captivating style.

The breakout star clearly continues to capture people’s attention. Earlier this month, she reportedly became the most followed South Korean actor on Instagram. She was also announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest global ambassador.

If you can’t get enough of Jung, we’ve rounded up 30 photos of her style evolution over the last eight years.

2013
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
HoYeon Jung at a New Balance event in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 27, 2013.
2015
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Jung at the photo call for the South Korean launch of GILT on March 26, 2015, in Seoul.
2015
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Jung at the launch party for the Acne Studios flagship store in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2015.
2016
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Jung at the photo call for the launch of Eyeye on Feb. 18, 2016, in Seoul.
2016
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Jung at the opening event for the Miu Miu Cheongdam Boutique on July 20, 2016, in Seoul.
2016
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after a Marc Jacobs show on Sept. 15, 2016, in New York City.
2016
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Jung at the Marc Jacobs #MarcTheNight event on Nov. 17, 2016, in New York City.
2017
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Sept. 17, 2017.
2017
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Sept. 23, 2017.
2017
Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
Jung during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Oct. 2, 2017.
2017
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Jung at the CR Fashion Book celebrating the launch of CR Girls 2018 at Spring Place in New York City on Dec. 12, 2017.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on Feb. 23, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung in Paris on Feb. 28, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung in Paris on March 6, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Schiaparelli show during Couture Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Week in Paris on July 2, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung during Couture Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Week on July 4, 2018, in Paris.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sept. 7, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018.
2018
Rosdiana Ciaravolo via Getty Images
Jung and model Nina Marker ahead of the Sportmax show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sept. 22, 2018.
2018
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Poiret show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sept. 30, 2018.
2018
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
Jung at the Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection event and the opening of Marc Jacobs Madison on Dec. 3, 2018, in New York City.
2019
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung and model Yoon Young Bae after the Kenzo show at Jardin du Tuileries during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2019 on Jan. 20, 2019.
2019
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 on Feb. 22, 2019.
2019
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini show during Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 on Feb. 23, 2019.
2019
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Model Maisie Dunlop and Jung after the Cédric Charlier show during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 on March 2, 2019.
2019
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Beautiful People show during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 on March 4, 2019.
2019
Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images
Jung at the launch party for CHANEL X PHARRELL Capsule Collection on March 28, 2019, in Seoul.
2019
Melodie Jeng via Getty Images
Jung after the Redemption show during Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 on June 30, 2019 in Paris.
2021
NBC via Getty Images
Jung during an interview with television host Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 6.
StyleSquid Gamehoyeon jung