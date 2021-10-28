TikTok comedian Huey Haha, whose street humor also attracted large audiences on other social media, died Monday at the age of 22, according to an announcement on his Instagram page.

“He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” the statement said.

Friend Coby Jdn organized a GoFundMe campaign for funeral costs and support for the late comic’s 2-year-old daughter, Princess.

“Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most💔we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through,” he wrote on his own Instagram page. “They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future.”

Tony-winning actor Daveed Diggs of “Hamilton” commented: “So sorry bro.”

The Instagram announcement didn’t mention a cause of death for the comedian, who was from Stockton, California.

Jdn posted a video tribute on TikTok:

Huey Haha’s videos reportedly collected more than 4.5 million views on the short-form platform, and he had hundreds of thousands of fans on YouTube and Instagram.

His TikTok account appeared to be unavailable Thursday morning, but some of his humor can be seen in YouTube entries.

Among his recent works, the comedian repeatedly expresses irritation with the videographer in “When You Mad” and plays a booze-swilling, gun-wielding cockroach in “When you a cockroach.” He also portrayed a man in a large-scale weed transaction that gets ugly.