HuffPost Brasil, HuffPost India Shut Down Amid BuzzFeed Deal

Two of HuffPost’s international editions ― HuffPost Brasil and HuffPost India ― have been shuttered, the websites announced Tuesday.

The closures came days after BuzzFeed said it was acquiring HuffPost from Verizon Media. HuffPost Brasil and HuffPost India are not part of the deal.

Verizon Media did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“Our team has been completely dedicated to serving what matters to you. Here, people always came first!” HuffPost Brasil Editor-in-Chief Diego Iraheta said in an article announcing the closure.

“After almost 7 years of being online, I would like to say goodbye to the readers and readers who accompanied us here,” Iraheta added. “On behalf of my team, I appreciate every click, share, comment or criticism of our content.”

HuffPost India Editor-in-Chief Aman Sethi announced the news on Twitter.

“Pound for pound, story for story, reporter for reporter, this is the greatest newsroom I have worked for,” Sethi wrote.

HuffPost Brasil and HuffPost India launched within months of each other in 2014 as part of HuffPost’s massive global expansion. The two sites have a combined staff of about 20 people.

Of the dozen or so international editions established since 2011, just four continue to be owned and operated by HuffPost: HuffPost UK, HuffPost Canada, HuffPost Quebec and HuffPost Australia.

HuffPost partners with local media companies in France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Japan and South Korea to operate international editions in those countries. Though HuffPost shares ownership of these sites, the staff members are not employed by HuffPost or Verizon Media. Those editions continued operating as of Tuesday.

Like HuffPost, BuzzFeed has been exiting international markets. The company closed its U.K. and Australia operations in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.