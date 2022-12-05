HuffPost, BuzzFeed News Launch 10-Month Talent Residency

BuzzFeed's new residency will feature 10 creators. Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Courtesy of Rebecca Bastos/Youssef Hasweh/Josue Rincon/Gabriella Whiting/Syed Haseeb Hussain/Bobbi Nicole Miller

HuffPost and BuzzFeed News are launching a 10-month Talent Residency focused on fostering and supporting the social growth and creativity of a small cohort of short-form content creators.

BuzzFeed’s expert Creators team has spent the last two months scouting talent with unique lived experiences to be a part of this exciting residency. We received more than 1,000 applications and, with an eye toward diversity, ultimately selected 10 creators who have something compelling to say about a wide range of topics, such as identity, culture, equality, health, parenting, personal finance and more.