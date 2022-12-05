What's Hot

Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop

GOP Senator Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives

I Interviewed 144 Of My Girlfriends About Our Friendships, And What I Found Changed My Life

Elon Musk Says He Wanted To 'Punch' Kanye West After He Tweeted A Swastika

Watch Joe Biden Launch Groan-Worthy Zinger At George Clooney In White House

Theo James Was Shocked By 'Ginormous' Prosthetic Penis Used For ‘The White Lotus’ NSFW Scene

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

Netflix Announces Release Dates For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New Series

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

Sen. Sherrod Brown Defends Union Rail Contract Democrats Voted For

Media
talent residency

HuffPost, BuzzFeed News Launch 10-Month Talent Residency

Our goal is to give these rising stars the platform and support to prepare them for careers as creators.
HuffPost Staff
BuzzFeed's new residency will feature 10 creators.
BuzzFeed's new residency will feature 10 creators.
Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Courtesy of Rebecca Bastos/Youssef Hasweh/Josue Rincon/Gabriella Whiting/Syed Haseeb Hussain/Bobbi Nicole Miller

HuffPost and BuzzFeed News are launching a 10-month Talent Residency focused on fostering and supporting the social growth and creativity of a small cohort of short-form content creators.

BuzzFeed’s expert Creators team has spent the last two months scouting talent with unique lived experiences to be a part of this exciting residency. We received more than 1,000 applications and, with an eye toward diversity, ultimately selected 10 creators who have something compelling to say about a wide range of topics, such as identity, culture, equality, health, parenting, personal finance and more.

We will be featuring these creators’ content on social channels for HuffPost and BuzzFeed News to elevate the stories and topics that their ― and our ― communities care about. Our goal is to give these rising stars the platform and support to prepare them for careers as creators, while also providing our audience with engaging and meaningful vertical video content. We hope you enjoy it!

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community