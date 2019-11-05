HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Where do the coupons come from, and how do they work?

On the HuffPost Coupon page, you’ll find frequently updated coupons, promo codes and discounts across a wide range of categories like fashion and beauty, home and outdoor, travel, tech, groceries, fitness and more. These deals come from the folks at Groupon, who collect the best discounts and promo codes available online and put them in one place. This gives HuffPost readers an easy way to shop their favorite brands and retailers — and save money while doing it.

Better still, all of the coupons you see in HuffPost Coupons are free to use and do not require you to register or sign up. Once you’ve found an offer you want like to use, click on it to reveal the coupon code. This is the code that you will need to enter in order to redeem your discount when you place your order online.

All of that means you can spend less time searching for good deals, and more time saving money. Keep reading for our guide to making the most of HuffPost’s coupon section for all of your holiday shopping:

1. Follow HuffPost’s Cyber Week 2019 coverage

We’ll be writing about all of the best deals happening on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Keep checking back because we’ll constantly be updating our coverage with the most recent markdowns on fashion, home, gadgets, and more all month long. You can also sign up for the HuffPost Sales and Deals newsletter, where we’ll be aggregating all of our coverage in easy-to-digest newsletters closer to the big day.

According to the deal-savvy experts at Groupon, last year saw a surge in brands dropping deals later throughout the days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check in those days for new deals, too. Also, don’t forget to scroll to the end of articles we write about these big shopping days ― that’s where we usually mention applicable coupons!

2. Check out the top offers on HuffPost Coupons

The “Top 25 Coupons” section of HuffPost Coupons typically aggregates our used and most recent deals, so you’ll be sure to find a discount at one of your favorite retailers or get some inspiration for a budget-friendly gift.

3. The search bar is your friend

In the misattributed words of Michael Scott, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” and the same goes for coupons. There are a lot of promo codes and discounts available on HuffPost Coupons (many more than are aggregated on the front page!), so if you’re looking for a coupon to a specific brand, be sure to search it. We just might have a deal for it.

4. Don’t be afraid to double up

Some coupons can be used on sale items and, in rare cases, multiple coupons may work on one order. Groupon likes to call this “deal stacking.” It’s always worth a shot to see if you can stack multiple deals so you can snag the best savings.

5. Check out the more experiential coupons

Not sure what to get the person who has everything? HuffPost Coupons has two categories dedicated entirely to entertainment and travel, with deals on everything from concert tickets to flights. This section is perfect for the person in your life who’d prefer a gift that doesn’t have to be wrapped.

6. It’s never too early to start saving