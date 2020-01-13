Iowa Forum Will Spotlight Presidential Candidates' Plans To Fix Democracy

Bill Chizek/Getty Images A majority of Americans see corruption as a significant problem and want major changes to the political system.

Things in Washington aren’t working right now.

Ten years ago, the Supreme Court opened the floodgates on political spending, giving outsize influence to corporations and wealthy donors who often face no accountability because their contributions are allowed to remain secret.

But what would those changes look like? And is it even possible to make them happen?

On Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3:00 p.m. Central time in Des Moines, Iowa, HuffPost’s Kevin Robillard and I will be talking with four of the Democratic presidential candidates ― Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) ― about their plans to address the dominance of big money in politics, protect the right to vote, ensure fair courts and create a democracy that the American people believe works for them.

The We The People 2020: Protecting our Democracy a Decade After Citizens United forum will be sponsored by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Common Cause, End Citizens United Action Fund, MoveOn Political Action, NAACP, People For the American Way, Progress Iowa and Public Citizen.

The candidates will present their plans for structural change and will take questions both from the moderators and the audience.

A livestream of the event will be available on HuffPost that day. Please mark your calendars and tune in.