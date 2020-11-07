How HuffPost Editions Around The World Captured Joe Biden's Election Victory

With a victory in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden secured his win over Donald Trump, the first U.S. president to lose reelection in 28 years.

California Sen. Kamala Harris will be with him as vice president ― the first woman, Black person and Asian American to hold that position.

It has been a U.S. presidential election like no other, and global interest in the 2020 race to the White House has been unprecedented.

Here’s how HuffPost’s editions around the world captured the moment that former Vice President Biden became the president-elect of the United States of America.

Four days after the election, HuffPost makes it “official” for Joe Biden.

HuffPost US

HuffPost Italy writes that it’s time to “Welcome Back America.”

HuffPost Italia

HuffPost UK uses Donald Trump’s famous line from “The Apprentice” to mark his exit from the White House.

HuffPost UK

HuffPost Canada hits on the morning vibe.

HuffPost Canada

In France, it’s Biden in, Trump out, on Le HuffPost.

HuffPost France

HuffPost Japan introduces “the next President of the United States.”

HuffPost Japan

HuffPost Brazil calls Biden the “most voted-for president in U.S. history.”

HuffPost Brasil

In Spain, Biden is “Mr. President” on El HuffPost.

HuffPost Spain

HuffPost Greece welcomes the “46th President.”

Huffpost GR

HuffPost India calls Joe Biden as the winner.

HuffPost India

The HuffPost Quebec edition welcomes “Mister President.”

HuffPost Quebec

HuffPost Korea marks Joe Biden as the winner.

Huffpost KR

HuffPost Australia writes that Biden will be the next occupant of the White House.

Huffpost Australia

