HuffPost Finds

Here's What HuffPost Readers Couldn't Get Enough Of In January 2020

Pull-on work pants, sustainable leggings and an affordable dupe of the Amazon coat.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Stasher bags, an "Amazon Coat" dupe and Everlane's cheeky cords, oh my! These are some of the products that HuffPost readers bought in January.
Stasher bags, an "Amazon Coat" dupe and Everlane's cheeky cords, oh my! These are some of the products that HuffPost readers bought in January.

Although getting gifts for everyone on your list might have been on your mind at the end of 2019, the start of 2020 is your chance to focus on you — whether that’s making your own meals during the week, pushing through a weekly workout, keeping up with the appointments in your agenda or getting the pair of boots you’ve been waiting to splurge on.

And HuffPost readers did just that. You went ahead and treated yourselves this month, getting items such as a top-rated Natori T-shirt bra and a pair of tapered trousers from Anthropologie that are easy to pull on, and checking out a healthy meal kit services that delivers ingredients right to your front door.

Take a look at some of the finds HuffPost readers couldn’t stop buying in January:

1
A Vicks portable nasal inhaler that one of our editors swears by
Amazon
Unfortunately, it's cold and flu season. Fortunately, this VapoInhaler from Vicks will get your through the days when your nose feels way too stuffy. One of editors has one at her desk right now.
2
Healthy meal kits from Freshly, HomeChef and Blue Apron
Getty Images/iStockphoto
New year, new (healthier) you. Readers really have loved meal kits from Freshly, HomeChef and Blue Apron this month.
3
A pair of tapered trousers that are perfect for work
Anthropologie
It's not easy finding work pants that can be comfy all day. But you can still be stylish when you just pull on these patterned ones from Anthropologie.
4
Everlane's first leggings
Everlane
There's a reason 30,000 people put themselves on a waitlist for these sustainable leggings.
5
A ClassPass subscription for planks and push-ups
skynesher via Getty Images
Until the end of January, ClassPass is offering a free month to take fitness classes in everything from boxing to yoga.
6
Reusable food storage bags that are a fan-favorite
Amazon
These Stasher bags are perfected for a packed lunch and will make your kitchen a little more sustainable.
7
A dupe of "The Amazon Coat"
Nordstrom
We first spotted this Sam Edelman coat -- which looks a lot like the "The Amazon Coat" -- on sale at Nordstrom. Luckily, it's still on sale for under $100.
8
A "cheeky" corduroy pant from Everlane
Everlane
Corduroy is one of the hottest trends for winter. Earlier this month, Everlane launched its own take with the "Cheeky Straight Corduroy Pant."
9
A hands-free vibrator from Dame
Dame
You can keep this Dame vibrator all to yourself or use it with a partner.
10
A top-rated t-shirt bra from Natori
Nordstrom
If you're looking to update your undies, you can't go wrong with a bra that has over 3,000 reviews.
11
A pack of reusable cotton rounds
Amazon
If you're going to add something else to your skin care routine, it should be these sustainable cotton rounds that you won't toss after one use.
12
A memory foam pillow for a good night's sleep
Amazon
Side sleepers, this pillow's for you.
13
A hypoallergenic pillow from Parachute
Parachute
Readers really wanted to rest easy this month, with pillows being a popular buy. This Parachute pillow has a microfiber fill, an alternative to down.
14
A pair of very professional-looking pants that'll be super stretchy
Nordstrom
These Spanx flare pants will fit right in at the office.
15
A pair of studded riding boots
Nordstrom
It's the little details, including studs and a buckle strap, that make these knee-high boots so special. Plus, they come in wide widths.
shoppableshoppingfinds stylefinds beautyCommerce