Here's What HuffPost Readers Couldn't Get Enough Of In March 2020

Including already-prepared meals for delivery, cozy plants for their homes and phone sanitizers.

A top kids subscription box, a UV-light phone sanitizer and plants for being inside &mdash; these are a few of HuffPost readers&rsquo; favorite things in March.&nbsp;
If February was all about underwear, adult toys and that iconic Revlon One-Step blow-dryer brush, March made a pivot toward more practical purchases.

With many of us now social distancing, it’s been an interesting month for online purchases. HuffPost readers signed up for everything from prepared meal delivery services to kids subscription boxes, while still splurging on a few self-care finds like silk pillowcases and social distancing-approved adult toys that are on sale.

The HuffPost Finds team has been keeping an eye on what catches readers’ eyes, and we’ve pulled together a list of some of the finds HuffPost readers couldn’t stop buying in March.

Take a look:

1
A UV-light phone sanitizer that looks like a tiny tanning bed
PhoneSoap
Phone Soap supposedly kills most of the germs on your phone or any other items that fit in its chamber. We ask the experts if this technology actually works, and tested it for ourselves. Find it for $80 at PhoneSoap.
2
Prepared meal services, because cooking three times a day is a struggle
Left to right: Freshly, Daily Harvest
Readers are stocking up on prepared meal services like Freshly,Factor 75 and Daily Harvest for healthy at-home options. Our editors reviewed Daily Harvest and called it fast food — but the healthy kind. Plans for Daily Harvest start at $7/cup.
3
An educational subscription box for kids
Kiwi Crate
Kiwi Crate sends subscription boxes for kids ages 2 to 16, with educational and entertaining activities. Find it starting at $20 at Kiwi Crate.
4
A discreet vibrator
Lovehoney
This rechargeable travel clitoral stimulator is discreet in style and sound, and has six stimulating intensity levels. Find it for $60 at Lovehoney.
5
A cooking blender to make oat milk, soups and smoothies
Walmart
The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender has eight hot and cold blending options for all of your kitchen creations. Find it for $60 at Walmart or this similar model for $120 at Target or Bed, Bath & Beyond.
6
A way to make the most of all that beauty sleep
Nordstrom
This Slip silk pillowcase protects your hair and skin while sleeping. It's a treat-yourself kind of find. Find it for $85 at Nordstrom.
7
This CBD oil
Endoca
This Endoca product is made with 15% CBD oil, which anecdotally may help with sleep and relaxation. Find it for $130 at Endoca.
8
A plant to spruce up your indoor space
The Sill
This green philodendron is a best-seller among beginners and green thumbs alike. Find it for $35 at The Sill.
9
These adorable customized magnets
Etsy
Kit Atlas is a mother-daughter Etsy shop that creates customizable magnets of your family and friends. Support a small business and find them starting for $32 at Etsy.
10
A makeup remover and cleanser with a cult following
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water has earned a spot in the offices of dermatologists, the bags of professional makeup artists, and the shelves of skin care enthusiasts. Find it for $15 at Dermstore.
11
This little foot roller, just because
FSA Store
The TheraBand Pain Relief Foot Roller is designed to provide relief for heel pain, tired feet or any aches. Find it for $10 at FSA Store.
12
A YA thriller
Amazon
"Alex Rider: Stormbreaker" is a New York Times best-selling series about a teen super spy. Download it for $9 on Kindle.
13
A set of reusable produce bags
Amazon
These Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags are an easy plastic swap. If you're over Amazon, find a similar set at Bed, Bath & Beyond.
14
Reusable cotton rounds for your skincare routine
Amazon
These WeGreeCo Reusable Cotton Rounds are a low-waste alternative to cotton pads you throw away. If you're tired of shopping on Amazon, you can find a similar style on Etsy.
15
The perfect pillow
Amazon
This EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow provides therapeutic relief for all sleepers and neck pain. If you're trying to shop off-Amazon, find a similar style at Tuft & Needle.
