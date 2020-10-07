The Road To November: Recapping The Debates With HuffPost
The presidential debates are here, and HuffPost wants to know what you think. With the coronavirus cutting down on the number of campaign stops, the debates offer some of the most high-profile opportunities for candidates to make their cases to voters.
HuffPost’s politics team will be sharing its insights and reporting on the debates and will answer whatever questions you may have about the election.
WHO
After The Vice Presidential Debate
Amanda Terkel - Moderator and Washington bureau chief
Jennifer Bendery - Senior politics reporter
Daniel Marans - Reporter
After The Presidential Debate
Kevin Robillard - Moderator and senior politics reporter
Shirish Date - Senior White House correspondent
Ariel Edwards-Levy - Senior reporter and polling editor
WHEN
Oct. 8 (post-debate)
Oct. 16 (post-debate)
WHERE
Zoom
A Live Q&A With Groundbreaking Latinx Visual Artists
Our 2020 Latinx Heritage Month series, “Quiénes Somos,” focuses on nine amazing and original creators in the Latinx community. With a backdrop of the pandemic, solidarity and a global push for racial justice, this series explores the inspirations behind their creations.
Join us as we sit down with three of the key creators and provide a glimpse into their inspiring visual storytelling and impact on everyday lives and beyond.
WHO
Ivylese Simones, HuffPost creative director and event moderator
More guests to be announced
WHEN
Oct. 13; time to be announced
WHERE
Instagram Live
Election 2020: What’s Next?
Our politics editors and reporters will recap the election and look to what’s ahead.
WHO
Amanda Terkel, HuffPost Washington bureau chief and event moderator
Other guests to be announced
WHEN
Friday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET
WHERE
Zoom
HOW
Sign-up details coming soon
A Conversation On The Intersection of Race And COVID-19
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a disproportionate toll on people of color, myths abound about why Black, Latinx, Native and Asian Americans are suffering the highest death tolls.
HuffPost will dive into some of the real reasons behind the inequitable outcomes, as well as the changes that could make a difference – and how people can effectively advocate for themselves and their loved ones.
WHO
Amita Patel, HuffPost supervising video producer and event moderator
Dr. Kavita Patel, HuffPost health contributor
Other guests to be announced
WHEN
To be announced
WHERE
Zoom
HOW
Sign-up details coming soon
Resilience In The Workplace
November
Surviving the Holidays virtual event
December