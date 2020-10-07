The Road To November: Recapping The Debates With HuffPost

The presidential debates are here, and HuffPost wants to know what you think. With the coronavirus cutting down on the number of campaign stops, the debates offer some of the most high-profile opportunities for candidates to make their cases to voters.

HuffPost’s politics team will be sharing its insights and reporting on the debates and will answer whatever questions you may have about the election.

WHO



After The Vice Presidential Debate

Amanda Terkel - Moderator and Washington bureau chief

Jennifer Bendery - Senior politics reporter

Daniel Marans - Reporter

After The Presidential Debate

Kevin Robillard - Moderator and senior politics reporter

Shirish Date - Senior White House correspondent

Ariel Edwards-Levy - Senior reporter and polling editor

WHEN

Oct. 8 (post-debate)

Oct. 16 (post-debate)

WHERE

Zoom



A Live Q&A With Groundbreaking Latinx Visual Artists

Our 2020 Latinx Heritage Month series, “Quiénes Somos,” focuses on nine amazing and original creators in the Latinx community. With a backdrop of the pandemic, solidarity and a global push for racial justice, this series explores the inspirations behind their creations.

Join us as we sit down with three of the key creators and provide a glimpse into their inspiring visual storytelling and impact on everyday lives and beyond.

WHO

Ivylese Simones, HuffPost creative director and event moderator

More guests to be announced



WHEN

Oct. 13; time to be announced

WHERE

Instagram Live

Election 2020: What’s Next?

Our politics editors and reporters will recap the election and look to what’s ahead.



WHO

Amanda Terkel, HuffPost Washington bureau chief and event moderator

Other guests to be announced



WHEN

Friday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

WHERE

Zoom

HOW

Sign-up details coming soon

A Conversation On The Intersection of Race And COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a disproportionate toll on people of color, myths abound about why Black, Latinx, Native and Asian Americans are suffering the highest death tolls.



HuffPost will dive into some of the real reasons behind the inequitable outcomes, as well as the changes that could make a difference – and how people can effectively advocate for themselves and their loved ones.



WHO

Amita Patel, HuffPost supervising video producer and event moderator

Dr. Kavita Patel, HuffPost health contributor

Other guests to be announced



WHEN

To be announced

WHERE

Zoom

HOW

Sign-up details coming soon

Resilience In The Workplace

November

Surviving the Holidays virtual event

December