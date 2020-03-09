AOC, Garth Brooks’s Shirt And Preparing For A Pandemic: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and select the ones that cut through the noise and made us think, helped us see things from a different perspective, started conversations or even changed our minds.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“Both liberals and conservatives cherry pick the bible and Jesus would offend both sides today.”
― Joantie
“Finding biblical justification for sticking it to the poor and the homeless, opposing minimum wage, opposing social safety nets that cannot otherwise be supported or afforded on the kindness of strangers is NOT Christ-like. Considering the scale of this country and the lopsidedness of wealth today’s Jesus would absolutely be advocating for intervention by our leaders.”
― Bob Saramano
“That’s smart. You’ve got to take care of yourself before you can take care of others. This shows leadership and responsibility. Well done.”
― Adam McBrayer
“As someone who lost a sister to opiates, I wish him well on this rough road. Good for him for taking responsibility. I hope that his healing journey is successful.”
― Bea Best
“That’s the best thing Brooks has ever done even if it was unintentional.”
― Frederick Brown
“Thank you, Garth Brooks. Regardless of your politics or your intentions, you have given at least some of us a moment for light-hearted humor in increasingly gloomy times.”
― Gary Galloway
“All of the preparations are just common sense for anybody to prepare for a natural disaster that would impact being able to get the necessities of life.”
― Steve Evets
“Seriously, everyone who can afford and store it should have at least a few weeks of food and water available. I always have done so, and I’m certainly not rich nor a prepper.”
― Dwight Fry
“I’m glad the author has her life back together. She’s fortunate that her parents were supportive and had some means. It took courage to swallow her pride and ask friends and family for help.”
― Frank Mix
“There is no ‘the’ homeless because people become homeless for there are myriad reasons why people become homeless. Those who choose to be homeless is a number that is tiny.”
― Steve Evets