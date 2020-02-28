Trump Grants Clemency, Sanders' Victory & Life At 400+ Pounds: Views From HuffPost Readers

There are many issues facing the US right now. High grocery prices, homeless, stagnant wages, climate change, the auto industry is in dire straits again. The items I just listed are the tip of the iceberg but at the top of Trump’s list is getting white collar criminals pardoned. Trump is useless for moving this country forward.

– Susan Bibb Keller

Broadcasting his ability to pardon the most guilty and corrupt as a signal to his minions that they should feel confident in committing ANY crime – as long as they are doing it in his name. (Or as long as they are doing something else in his name, a little action on the side will be rewarded.)

– Randy Divinski