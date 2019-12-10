Hugh Grant Points Out Glaring Omission From Boris Johnson's 'Love Actually' Spoof

Movie star Hugh Grant on Tuesday hit back at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parody version of the note cards scene from the hit holiday movie “Love Actually” by pointing out a major omission from the political spoof.

Conservative Party leader Johnson attempts to win over a voter ahead of Thursday’s U.K. general election in the ad that was shared to his Twitter account on Monday.

Grant, who played a U.K. prime minister in the film, acknowledged Tuesday on BBC Radio 4′s “Today” program that the spoof clip was “quite well done” and had “very high production values.”

“But I did notice that one of the cards from the original film that he didn’t hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying, ‘Because at Christmas you tell the truth,’” Grant noted.

“I just wonder if the spin doctors in the Tory party thought that was a card that wouldn’t look too great in Boris Johnson’s hands,” Grant added.

Johnson has lied on multiple occasions.

"One of the cards... Boris Johnson didn't hold up was the one saying "Because at Christmas you tell the truth"



Actor Hugh Grant @HackedOffHugh, who wants people to vote tactically against Brexit, gives his view of the PM's version of the famous Love Actually cards scene pic.twitter.com/HyU9Uk47Sd — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 10, 2019

Grant has been actively campaigning against Johnson’s party in the run-up to the election. He wants people to vote tactically to stop the Conservatives from securing an overall majority and then withdrawing the U.K. from the European Union.

Grant also retweeted another parody of the scene into which U.S. President Donald Trump had been edited:

But this is better... pic.twitter.com/LGxtaTcURD — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 10, 2019

Critics noted that Johnson’s ad followed a similar one released last month by Dr. Rosena Allin-Khan, a member of parliament for the rival Labour Party:

Grant in August tweeted a scathing message to Johnson, calling him an “over-promoted rubber bath toy.”

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019

