Movie star Hugh Grant delivered a blistering message to Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, on Wednesday.

“You will not fuck with my children’s future,” tweeted Grant, after Johnson controversially moved to suspend the United Kingdom’s Parliament ahead of the country’s scheduled Oct. 31 date to leave the European Union.

“You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend,” Grant continued. “Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you (sic) little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

Grant played the British prime minister in the 2003 holiday film “Love Actually.”

And in the film, he famously delivered a scathing dressing down to the U.S. President, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

Check out the scene here:

