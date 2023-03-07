Hugh Grant endeared himself to a generation of fans as a lovable leading man in films like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Love Actually.” But the actor is raising eyebrows with his recent acknowledgment of an on-set outburst — even though it’s reportedly in line with a pattern of behind-the-scenes behavior.

In an interview published last week in Total Film magazine, Grant said he lost his cool while shooting the new action-fantasy movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” due out March 31.

The incident, he said, occurred when he mistook the chaperone of one of the film’s child actors for a studio executive.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one,” Grant explained, according to excerpts of the interview from the Daily Mail and from Yahoo News. “I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better. Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible.”

Upon realizing his mistake, the actor said he had to do a “lot of grovelling” to make up for it, adding, “I did a ‘Christian Bale.’”

Grant was referring to Bale’s 2009 apology after an expletive-filled recording of the “Terminator Salvation” star berating a cinematographer was leaked online.

“I was out of order, beyond belief,” Bale said at the time. “I acted like a punk. I regret that. … It is inexcusable.”

Despite his affable image, Grant has previously faced criticism for being less than pleasant when the cameras aren’t rolling.

In 2012, comedian Jon Stewart vowed to “never” interview Grant again after a particularly frosty experience on “The Daily Show” three years earlier.

“He’s giving everyone shit the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the ass,” the host recalled of Grant’s 2009 appearance on the program, according to Third Beat Magazine.

Upon learning of Stewart’s remarks, Grant acknowledged that his behavior was “unforgivable,” tweeting: “Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09. ... J Stewart correct to give me kicking.”

Grant spoke about the “Daily Show” incident again during a 2015 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”