Hugh Grant Will Play An Oompa Loompa, And Twitter Has Some Pretty Sweet Jokes

Hugh Grant at the Los Angeles premiere "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" in March. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

It’s time to redefine the meaning of orange crush.

Hugh Grant — who built his career in the 1980s and ’90s playing romantic leads — has been taking on a lot of interesting roles in the past few years that have ranged from playing detective Benoit Blanc’s husband in “Glass Onion” to being an expert eye roller on the Oscars red carpet.

But it seems that Grant’s wildest role was revealed Tuesday when producers announced at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas that he would be playing an Oompa Loompa in the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel movie “Wonka” starring Timothée Chalamet as the future chocolatier.

Advertisement

In extended footage played at the event, Wonka is shown meeting his first ever Oompa Loompa, who is played by Grant and is trapped in “a tiny glass jar,” Variety reports. According to the outlet, Wonka then appears to recruit Grant’s little candy peddler to keep his chocolate factory running. Variety also says the movie includes singing and dancing numbers, not unlike the original 1971 film.

Although this extended footage has not yet been released publicly, when news of Grant’s casting hit Twitter, many appreciated the pure imagination.

And, of course, given that Twitter is a never-ending gobstopper of snark, users also had a few solid jokes:

the amount of times i checked to see if this was the fake account https://t.co/pXVlc939j4 — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) April 25, 2023

Advertisement

imagine telling someone in 2003 that in 2023 hugh grant will play an oompa loompa https://t.co/F0ef4TyZCH — adri (@pizzadrienne) April 25, 2023

The way I’m going to be sexually attracted to an oompa loompa after this — erika ✿ (@_ekane) April 25, 2023

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AS WILLY WONKA: And this here is an Oompa Loompa.



HUGH GRANT AS AN OOMPA LOOMPA (scratching his head): Well, um, Oompa and, um, Loompa, and well, obviously, *gesturing with his arm* doompety doo. https://t.co/i7twyWUdD1 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 25, 2023

Can't say I'm super excited about Wonka but I'm loving Hugh Grant's role choices lately. He's playing a lot of weird little creeps lately, and he's killing it https://t.co/siGXX3V9vK pic.twitter.com/mBCh2k9rUL — Love. Angel. Music. Bradley. (@BradIsLove) April 25, 2023

hugh grant went to the daniel radcliffe school of accepting roles — circuit (@AAAAAAGGHHHHH) April 25, 2023

Advertisement

my guy’s just taking side quests https://t.co/SEbxH06kNQ — molly (@m_ollymac) April 25, 2023

Big missed opportunity to not call him “Hughmpa Loompa” https://t.co/wl9FbMWrc4 — kate bush's husband (blue checkmark) (@airbagged) April 25, 2023

hope hugh grant does this at the end of wonka pic.twitter.com/hBy83BtF34 — shri (@shriiiitt) April 25, 2023

Now that we know Hugh Grant will sing in Wonka it’s time to bring back this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/Q8OSKpEMqz — Slyth 🎬 (@slythwalker_28) April 25, 2023

He will win an oscar for this — Vál (@filmval_) April 25, 2023