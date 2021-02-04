Hugh Grant Has One Surprising Takeaway From His SAG Award Nomination

Hugh Grant delivered a killer joke after he received a Screen Actors Guild nomination on Thursday.

The British actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in HBO’s “The Undoing.”

And as media outlets published reaction statements by nominated actors, HuffPost senior entertainment reporter Matthew Jacobs found Grant’s gem of a response so funny, he tweeted it.

Readers should be forewarned before scrolling any further that Grant’s response is also a major spoiler for the series.

“Incredibly kind of my fellow actors to nominate me,” the charming Brit said in a statement. “What a lovely week. I must kill more often. Extremely pleased for Nicole [Kidman]. Richly deserved.”

“I must kill more often.” — Hugh Grant pic.twitter.com/eEZdG3pSo5 — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) February 4, 2021

“The Undoing” offers a modern take on a “whodunnit” plotline. Grant plays Jonathan Fraser, who is revealed to be the murderer at the end of the story.

And hey, we can’t blame Grant for developing such a keen sense of humor. We suppose that’s what happens when you’re bestowed with a middle name like “Mungo.”