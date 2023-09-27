Deborra-Lee Furness Responds To Radio Hosts Hinting To Chat About Recent Split From Hugh Jackman

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It doesn’t look like Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is quite ready to discuss her split from the “X-Men” actor in detail.

The pair recently announced they were ending their marriage after 27 years.

On Tuesday, Australian radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O. Henderson, accidentally called her during a live episode of “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” and seemingly expressed sympathy over Furness and Jackman’s separation without specifically addressing it.

“We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous,” Sandilands told Furness, according to the Daily Mail. “Seriously, this isn’t a stitch up.”

Expressing atonement over the goof, he added: “We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

The “Blessed” actor didn’t seem disturbed by the hosts’ unexpected call.

“Thank you, guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet,” Furness told Sandilands and Henderson.

“I just feel it’s too soon,” Sandilands added, subtly referencing her former relationship with Jackman. “I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.”

She then reportedly thanked them again before exiting the call.

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, first met while filming the TV series “Correlli” in 1995. They tied the knot after just 11 months of dating.

He confessed to Ellen DeGeneres back in 2016 that he had a “major crush” on Furness from the time they met on set.

The former couple share two children together: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness said in a joint statement to People.

A source close to the couple said that what appeared to be a sudden break up had been “a long time coming,” and friends and family of the couple were the first to find out. G'Day USA via Getty Images

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they concluded in their message.

Days later, Jackman reportedly gave a brief response about the split, calling it “a difficult time” to the New York Post.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that what appeared to be a sudden break up had been “a long time coming,” and friends and family of the couple were the first to find out.

Another insider also told the outlet that Jackman and Furness have spoken to each other “pretty regularly” since ending things.

Adding that they are “always going to be friends and navigate this together,” the source continued, “You just can’t be married for 27 years, share two kids and suddenly stop speaking.”

A separate source reportedly assured Us Weekly that the exes are still on good terms amid their separation. They reached a point “where they were more like best friends.”