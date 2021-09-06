Hugh Jackman announced Monday that this father, Christopher John Jackman, died on Australia’s Father’s Day a day earlier. And “The Greatest Showman” star honored his dad with a moving tribute.

“Whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

Jackman’s chum (and pretend enemy) Ryan Reynolds praised his buddy’s pop in the comments. “I was lucky to have met him,” the “Free Guy” actor wrote.

Jackman’s Instagram includes lessons his father imparted to him.