Hugh Jackman announced Monday that this father, Christopher John Jackman, died on Australia’s Father’s Day a day earlier. And “The Greatest Showman” star honored his dad with a moving tribute.
“Whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”
Jackman’s chum (and pretend enemy) Ryan Reynolds praised his buddy’s pop in the comments. “I was lucky to have met him,” the “Free Guy” actor wrote.
Jackman’s Instagram includes lessons his father imparted to him.
“My Father taught me to always keep my promises ... Even if it turns out that there’s a better option or something that will benefit me more,” he wrote in one post. Be true to your word.”
In another, the “Wolverine” star recalled, “Growing up, my father taught me many lessons. For example: before eating any snacks, you have to pass them around to everyone else FIRST. People thought I was so well mannered. But, honestly, I was just hungry.”