Hugh Jackman busted out his musical chops during a guest appearance on the season finale of “The Simpsons.”

The “Reminiscence” actor and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich starred in Sunday’s episode that called out Fox News and Facebook in a musical number about the collapse of the U.S middle class.

The performance was led by Jackman, who challenged Bart to examine his belief that his father Homer’s job at the local nuclear power plant is motivational.

Jackman’s janitor character in the “Poorhouse Rock” episode used music to explain the decimation of America’s middle class.

The actor bellowed out the words to Bart, “I’m saying you’ll definitely never get a job like your dad’s, and you’ll have a tough time finding something significantly worse.”

I’m grateful to be able to share this sneak peek of @TheSimpsons season finale, where @RealHughJackman and I team up to tackle inequality and the demise of the middle class.



Here's a sneak peak of the episode. Be sure to tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT this Sunday for the rest! pic.twitter.com/ziu7Mp6ef1 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 19, 2022

Reich, who played himself, sang lyrics about the history of rising economic inequality in the country and “shortsighted politics.”

“The decline of unions, rampant corporate greed, Wall Street malfeasance and the rise of shortsighted politics all contributed to increased economic inequality, widespread real unemployment, wage stagnation and a lower standard of living for millions of Americans,” Reich contributed.

The long-running show also blasted Fox News and Facebook for spreading misinformation, prejudice and alarmism.

The Simpsons season finale is the hottest show in town — featuring @RealHughJackman this Sunday on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/BCUBd1OxFW — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 19, 2022

When a character in the episode who appeared to be Mark Zuckerberg pressed a red button labeled “death of democracy,” the following lyrics can be heard: “Facebook feeds our fright / They convince us things were great / When gas was cheap and men were white.”

