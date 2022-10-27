Hugh Jackman Reveals He Once Gave Matt Damon A Lap Dance During His Broadway Show

Hugh Jackman is looking back on the steamy moment he once shared with Matt Damon on a Broadway stage.

In a Variety cover story published Wednesday, Jackman — who currently stars in “The Music Man” — shared the juicy details about his first Broadway stage role in “The Boy From Oz,” which opened nearly 20 years ago in October 2003, according to Playbill.

Jackman told the outlet, “the most fun I ever had was playing Peter Allen” due to all the improv moments in the show where he initiated interactions with the audience.

“There was, I don’t know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed,” the 54-year-old said. “Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an a**hole at times.”

During one wild moment, he lured Matt Damon into his onstage shenanigans.

“I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance,” Jackman recalled. “And he didn’t punch me.”

Amid another impromptu moment, Jackman told Variety he also surprised Sarah Jessica Parker by bringing her onstage during the 2004 Tony Awards, which almost led to a wardrobe malfunction.

“I really felt for her that night,” he said. “As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out.”

Last month, it was announced that Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” film.

Jackman allegedly retired the Wolverine role with 2017’s “Logan,” the final film in the Wolverine trilogy, after playing the no-nonsense character several times throughout the X-Men franchise.