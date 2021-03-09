Hugh Jackman has thanked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for speaking “courageously” and “honestly” during their Oprah Winfrey interview about mental health issues and “their cry for help.”

In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she contemplated suicide and struggled to get help during her time as a working royal.

After it aired, Hugh shared a candid video on Instagram in which he urged his followers to watch the sit-down chat, which he believed was “such an incredible example to never worry alone” after seeing it with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

“I recommend Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry which Deb and I and millions of people around the world watched last night with astonishment,” he said.

“Because there we were witnessing an incredibly high profile woman and her husband speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about really the hardest time in their life and their cry for help.”

The 52-year-old Australian actor explained he sits on the board of Gotcha4Life, which he described as “an organization in Australia that is dealing with this issue of suicide as well as mental fitness.”

He said watching Meghan and Harry’s interview reinforced the importance of seeking help and to “never worry alone.”

“Last night I just thought, everyone needs to see this because it is such an incredible example to never worry alone. Seek help, and if you’re not getting help where you’re looking for it, keep looking,” he said.

“Go somewhere else because there is always help. So never worry alone and I just want to say thank you Meghan, thank you Harry for your courage.”

During the interview called ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ which aired on US network CBS and on Channel 10 in Australia, Meghan told Oprah she contemplated suicide during her time as a working royal.

“I just didn’t see a solution,” she admitted.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it ... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

The duchess later said that both she and her husband had repeatedly asked the institution for help, for both her mental health and their security, and were denied.

“Those that shine the brightest lights and the biggest smiles” you have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors.

The couple discussed many aspects about their time living in the UK, of which some of the biggest revelations included Meghan describing how an undisclosed person within the royal family expressed “concerns” about how dark the skin of Archie, her and Harry’s firstborn child, would be when he was born and that Kate Middleton made her cry.

Other celebrities have spoken out in support of Meghan and Harry, including Serena Williams, Bernice King and Gabrielle Union.

With reporting by Jenna Amatulli.

