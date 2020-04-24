Hugh Jackman Has Severe Conditions For Permanent Truce With Ryan Reynolds

What truce?

Hugh Jackman on Thursday obliterated the temporary cease-fire in his comical feud with Ryan Reynolds.

The two had previously announced their mini-detente to co-host an All-In Challenge to benefit coronavirus relief. Entrants donate for a chance to run a lemonade stand with the two stars (when it is safe to do so).

While Jackman told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that he’s still all in for the charitable venture, he has ideas for a permanent truce with the man he called “gum on my shoe.”

“Here’s what I’m prepared to put on the table, and you can tell him this,” the “Bad Education” star told Corden. “I’m prepared for this to be a permanent truce. I want to be clear. Truce is not friendship. Truce is not getting together. Blake [Lively, Reynolds’ wife] is welcome to come over any time. Love her. Love the kids. ... Just a truce. That’s it. I don’t want to speak to you again. That kind of thing.”

Thankfully for fans who have enjoyed their jousting over the last several years, them’s fighting words. And besides, truces never seem to work with these two.

Let the feud continue!