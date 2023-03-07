Hugh Jackman Reveals He’s ‘Bulking’ Up With 8,000 Calorie Meals To Return As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is sharing a glimpse into what it takes for him to get totally ripped for his latest role in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” film.

On Monday, the “X-Men” star shared a photo on Twitter of the ultra-calorie-heavy meals he’s been devouring to get in prime shape to reprise his role as Wolverine in the third installment of the “Deadpool” franchise.

Advertisement

“Bulking. A day in the life,” wrote Jackman, who first appeared as the irritable Logan/Wolverine in 2000’s “X-Men” donning his famous adamantium claws.

“Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again,” the actor added in the caption, revealing that he apparently eats six meals daily to prepare for the iconic role.

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

The protein-packed meals included two chicken burgers with sweet potatoes, two servings of noodles with grass-fed top sirloin and two fish meals: black bass and Patagonia salmon.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Academy Award nominee has played the ferocious mutant with powerful regenerative abilities nine times in multiple films, including “X2: X-Men United,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “X-Men: First Class” in a cameo, “The Wolverine,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan.”

His return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” follows 2017’s “Logan,” which marked his emotional death after adamantium poisoning slowly took its toll on his body due to his age.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” in January, Jackman shared that he was working his way up to eating 6,000 calories a day ahead of his return to the role.

“I’m building up. I’m on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment,” Jackman, who was starring in “The Music Man” on Broadway at the time, said. “I wore a heart rate monitor [for ‘The Music Man’] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here because I’m trying to bulk you up.’ I burned 1,500 calories in the show eight times a week. So she goes: ‘Oh, you gotta eat.’ So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training.”

Earlier that month, he also got candid with CNN’s Chris Wallace about the heavy preparation work required to get his physique in superhero shape.

Advertisement

During an appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” Jackman said: “I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time.”

He continued, “So we have six months from when I finish [’The Music Man’] to when I start filming, and I’m not doing any other work, I’m going to be with my family and train.”

Jackman added, “That’s going to be my job for six months.”

In September, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet after dropping an unexpected teaser video featuring the return of the rapid-healing mutant with a hot-tempered attitude in “Deadpool 3.”



Reynolds first starred as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) in the 2009 Fox/Marvel movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” where he squared off against Jackman’s Wolverine character.

Advertisement

“Deadpool” is one of several comic-book properties that Disney acquired when it bought 20th Century Fox in 2019. “Deadpool 3” marks Jackman’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.