Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With A Vicious Ad For His Gin

The truce didn’t last long.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds supposedly agreed to end their history of trolling each other last week. Now, it looks like the mocking feud between the “Wolverine” and “Deadpool” actors is back on.
Each agreed to record advertisements for the other’s companies. Jackman is selling coffee while Reynolds has his own brand of gin. Naturally, one of those ads wasn’t quite what the other was hoping for:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Hugh Jackman