There’s no way Hugh Jackman would let a big life moment go by without finding a way to wield it against his frenemy, Ryan Reynolds.

Case in point, when Jackman woke on Tuesday to the news that he’d received an Emmy nomination, he wasted no time in using it as fuel for the long-running faux feud.

“I don’t think he’s going to get out of bed for three days,” Jackman told The Associated Press. “There could be a lot of bitterness and anger seeping through. It’s going to be a tough day for him.”

The funny feud between @RealHughJackman and @VancityReynolds continues with Jackman joking that his #Emmy nomination might leave pal Reynolds feeling bitter. pic.twitter.com/Ga8sJYqdcU — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

Jackman received his fifth Emmy nomination on Tuesday in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for his performance in HBO’s “Bad Education.” He portrayed Frank Tassone, a former superintendent who went to prison for embezzling $11.2 million from the Roslyn, N.Y. school district.

As anticipated, Reynolds reacted in shades of green, as seen in this snarky “congratulations” video:

Jackman said he was stoked about the nomination.

“I’ve been in the business maybe 25, 26 years? So I know it doesn’t come around all that often,” he told AP.

And as followers of this fun feud know, at least 10 of those years were occupied by these two plotting against each other.

