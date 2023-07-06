Hugh Jackman Causes Stir With Surprising Waffle Topping Preference

Some fans think Hugh Jackman’s waffle toppings of choice are straight up strange, bub.

The internet parley between fans began over the weekend after the “Wolverine” star shared some snapshots of his recent “cheat meal” while grabbing a bite to eat at The Waffle House in England (no, not the chain restaurant Waffle House).

In several photos shared to Instagram, Jackman showed off a variety of waffle dishes, including a waffle topped with mushrooms alongside what appears to be melted cheese and a savory red sauce.

Advertisement

The Marvel alum captioned the post: “Happy cheat meal to me! Nooo! I did not share. And I’m not sorry.”

Though savory waffles are far from unprecedented, Jackman’s more than 31 million followers couldn’t help but jest the actor over his controversial waffle toppings.

“MUSHROOMS ON WAFFLES? IS THIS THE WOLVERINE DIET?” one stunned fan commented.

“The waffles with the banana I can understand, I don’t know what that is on the other waffle, I don’t want that, lol. Keep it!” said another person.

Advertisement

“A cheat meal NEVER includes mushrooms,” wrote another follower alongside a barf emoji.

Other fans swooped in to defend the Australian actor’s motley spread.

“Definitely don’t be sorry I would devour that within seconds,” said a follower.

“Damn, I should of made that tonight, I have a waffle maker, tin of mushies n some beef mince and smoke paprika, tomorrow night for sure,” wrote another fan.

Much to his fans’ relief, the waffle slathered in mushrooms wasn’t the only thing he grubbed on while at the restaurant. He also snapped a picture of a berry milkshake topped with plenty of whipped cream and another waffle loaded with sliced bananas, chocolate flakes and toffee sauce.

Jackman left fans bewildered yet again earlier this year after he revealed that he’s been “bulking” up by eating 8,000 calorie meals to get ripped for his return as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” film.

“Bulking. A day in the life,” wrote Jackman, who has donned his virtually indestructible adamantium claws for more than two decades since first appearing as Logan/Wolverine in 2000’s “X-Men.”

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

Advertisement

“Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again,” the Golden Globe winner added in the caption, alongside photos of the six meals he will eat in a given day to prepare for the iconic role.