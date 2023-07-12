Twitter Users React To Hugh Jackman In Iconic Wolverine Suit For ‘Deadpool 3’

After over two decades, Hugh Jackman will finally don the iconic yellow and blue Wolverine costume in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” film.
On Monday, Twitter users got a first look at the actor wearing the beloved supersuit after the “Deadpool” Twitter account posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, walking side-by-side.
Fans of Wolverine know that this is a massive win considering the original “X-Men” movies have steered clear from the traditional costumes, particularly Wolverine’s famous bright yellow suit from the Marvel Comics and ’90s animated “X-Men” series, which fans literally begged to see for years.
After the snapshot of Jackman hit the internet, it was only right for Twitter users to have an absolute field day.
Though many fans beamed over the star’s suit, some Twitter users pointed out that it includes sleeves, unlike his famous look in the comic books.
Other Twitter users speculated that the sleeves might be in place to protect the Australian actor from the sun while filming due to Jackman’s skin cancer treatments over the years.
In September, Reynolds ignited Twitter after releasing a surprise video teasing the return of the regenerative mutant with virtually indestructible adamantium claws for “Deadpool 3.”
The video came to be despite Jackman having previously said that his Wolverine days were over.
Since 2000, Jackman has played the fast-healing superhero nine times in multiple films, including “X2: X-Men United,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “X-Men: First Class” in a cameo, “The Wolverine,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan.”
His Wolverine character died during his last appearance in 2017’s “Logan” after adamantium poisoning overwhelmed his system, killing him slowly due to his age.
“Deadpool 3” hits theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.