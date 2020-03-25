Hugh Laurie Reveals The Wise Words Dr. House Would Likely Say About Coronavirus

Hugh Laurie (sort of) jumped back into character as the famed fictional Dr. Gregory House to have his say on the coronavirus pandemic.
The British actor acknowledged on Twitter Tuesday that he couldn’t speak for the TV medic he portrayed in the Fox drama “House” because “no one’s written clever words for me to say.”
“But I’m pretty sure he’d tell you it’s not a matter of ‘solving’ Covid,” Laurie continued, before endorsing social distancing measures that have been enforced in countries around the world.
“This is an epidemic, not a diagnostic problem,” he said. “We solve it together by staying apart.”
Laurie’s tweet prompted an array of responses, with many fans seizing on the “it’s not lupus” meme inspired by the medical drama:
Laurie’s longtime collaborator Stephen Fry, meanwhile, earlier this month issued a call for kindness amid the public health crisis. “When the final whistle is blown we can go back to be being mean and beastly. Agreed?” asked the actor.
