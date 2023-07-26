Hulk Hogan is getting pumped about his third marriage.

The wrestling legend announced he and girlfriend Sky Daily are engaged in a now-expired Instagram story taken at a friend’s Tampa, Florida, wedding over the weekend.

“She was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” he said in the video, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, began dating the yoga instructor in early 2022, after filing for divorce from wife Jennifer McDaniel in October 2021.

The Hulkster confirmed the engagement news to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, telling the outlet the proposal took place during dinner at a restaurant last week.

Hogan officially announced the engagement days later while celebrating the nuptials of friends Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova.

In a wedding speech, he recalled how the bride urged him to call his now-fiancee after he bought them drinks one night.

Nova convinced Hogan the fitness expert was a “nice girl,” and a relationship soon blossomed.

After Nova and Nemec exchanged “I do’s,” the bride passed her bouquet off to Daily while Hogan told wedding guests, “That makes her next.”

Hogan first confirmed he was divorced from McDaniel and dating again in an Instagram post in late February 2022.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced,” Hogan wrote. “Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Before his 12-year relationship with McDaniel, the WWE great was married to Linda Hogan. The couple was wed from 1983 to 2009; they share adult children Brooke and Nick.

