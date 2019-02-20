Chris Hemsworth To Play Hulk Hogan In New Biopic

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s taking on the Hulk for his next role.

Hulk Hogan, that is.

In a story first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hemsworth has signed on to star in a biopic about the popular pro wrestler. The film will be directed by Todd Phillips and produced, in part, by Bradley Cooper, who worked with Phillips on the “Hangover” series.

Although Hogan helped shut down Gawker.com a few years back when he won a $140 million defamation suit against the website, the movie will focus only on the wrestler’s early years and the rise of “Hulkamania.”