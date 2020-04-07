Hulk Hogan: 'Maybe We Don't Need A Vaccine' In Coronavirus Fight

Hulk Hogan is wrestling with religion ― yours.

In a preaching Instagram post Monday, the pro wrestling great urged his Instagram followers to leg-drop their wicked ways and turn to God for healing in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine,” the WWE Hall of Famer wrote. “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

The Hulkster suggested people were wrongly worshipping athletes, actors and musicians, and that the almighty shut down stadiums and theaters in response. (The pandemic has gutted the sports and entertainment calendar while social distancing has taken over to quell the spread of the virus.)

In imagining what God would say, Hogan wrote: “You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.”

WrestleMania was scheduled to take place in Tampa this past weekend, but the extravaganza was moved to WWE’s training center in Orlando without fans. Hogan “would have been front and center” at the event if it had gone on as planned, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony that has now been pushed back to perhaps August.

In 2018 Hogan was reinstated into the Hall of Fame after he made numerous apologies about a racist rant caught on tape.

A movie about his early days and the rise of “Hulkmania” is in the works, according to a recent report.