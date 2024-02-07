LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hulu is being harshly criticized for streaming a pro-Israel ad which brazenly claims Gaza would be a vacation destination if not for Hamas.

Mimicking a glossy tourism pitch, the 30-second ad invites people to “Come visit beautiful Gaza” in text on-screen while showcasing what appear to be AI-generated images of pristine beaches, luxury hotels and happy travelers.

A narrator tells people they can “embrace the vibrant nightlife of the city and experience a culture rich in tradition” in the region, where the United Nations says about 100,000 people have been killed, injured or gone missing since Israel’s retaliation campaign following the Oct. 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people.

The sunny tone abruptly shifts as the narrator declares, “This is what Gaza could have been like without Hamas” and photos of Palestinian adults and children with weapons flicker on-screen.

A pro-Israel ad claiming Gaza would be a vacation destination if not for Hamas has been streaming on Hulu. Youtube/Israel National Public Diplomacy Directorate

It ends saying, “Free Gaza From Hamas Now”

The advertisement earned swift condemnation online, where it was denounced as “propaganda” trying to callously blame Palestinians for the devastation inflicted on Gaza.

“Shame on Hulu,” posted political analyst Khalil Sayegh. “Actually, despite more than 16 years of Israeli siege and many previous aggressions on Gaza, it remained a beautiful city filled with life, beauty, and culture until the recent Israeli indiscriminate bombardment.”

Shame on Hulu. Actually, despite more than 16 years of Israeli siege and many previous aggressions on Gaza, it remained a beautiful city filled with life, beauty, and culture until the recent Israeli indiscriminate bombardment.



Nonetheless, we will rebuild Gaza sooner or later https://t.co/1YddyfPn4W — Khalil Sayegh (@KhalilJeries) January 29, 2024

Many casual streamers were upset at being subjected to the video as well.

That Hulu ad about Gaza is making me see red. Incredible that sort of shit is even allowed to air anywhere in this country. — tardolt2: even more retarded (@tardolt2) February 5, 2024

Completely appalled and disgusted that @hulu would allow an incendiary pro-Zionist ad against the people of Gaza to run on its platform. 27,000 lives lost and you have nothing to say about this inflammatory ad? Really disappointed. — Yesi and the Jets (@YesiPua) February 4, 2024

Dozens more asked if they could opt out of seeing the ad, while others announced they were canceling Hulu completely.

Hey @hulu your website wouldn’t let us tell you why we canceled our subscription, so I want you to know it’s because of this ad https://t.co/YriUvtA68b — union pilled (@goodgodwin) February 7, 2024

Hey @hulu I am cancelling my account until you stop running those despicable ads by the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/23656nXTyR — barry leavitt (@doctormovies) February 2, 2024

SHAME on Hulu for airing a disgusting, factually-incorrect and dehumanizing Zionist propaganda ad for Israel while they face genocide charges by the ICJ. It is the Zionist Israeli regime that turned Gaza into a concentration camp due to their occupation, apartheid system, and pic.twitter.com/e3crtvok3E — 🇵🇸 Bronx Anti-War Coalition 🇾🇪 (@BXAntiWar) February 4, 2024

Elsewhere, the Bronx Anti-War Coalition called for a boycott of the streamer and announced a protest taking place outside of its New York headquarters on Friday.

“SHAME on Hulu for airing a disgusting, factually-incorrect and dehumanizing Zionist propaganda ad for Israel while they face genocide charges by the ICJ,” the New York-based anti-imperialist organization posted.

Hulu did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment regarding reactions to the ad or planned boycotts and protests.

Opinions on X appeared to reflect a growing sentiment among Americans.

According to a poll by Data for Progress in November, 61% of likely U.S. voters support calls for a permanent cease-fire.

See more reactions below:

Can't help but think the advert run on @hulu (owned by @Disney) showing what #Gaza could be like, "Gaza without Hamas" could equally be depicting "Gaza without Israeli government interference". #FreePalestine #Propaganda — Rachael (@Talbot_Tweets) February 2, 2024

@hulu forgot to include a picture of the wall surrounding Gaza in its ad. pic.twitter.com/b7wNKiJhhv — V (@mangtae19) January 27, 2024

It’s disheartening to see how we, as a society, pick and choose between the human lives we think of as valuable and the human lives with think of as disposable. https://t.co/Dz4WTpF6Mm — uospɹɐɥɔᴉɹ uᴉʌǝʞ 🇨🇦🇦🇬🏳️🌈 Limp Wristkit (@KORichardson) February 7, 2024

no way i just got an ad on hulu showing gaza as a tourist country then cutting to the actual state of gaza and saying “this could be gaza without hamas” AND THE AD IS BY ISRAEL LITERALLY WHAT DO YOU MEAN ITS YOU DOING THIS — eli 🎀🍉 (@KlNGELI) February 3, 2024

Hey @hulu why do you have ads promoting genocide? Do you often take ad money from governments that have killed 11,000 children in 4 months? This is vile and disgusting and youre helping Israel continue to kill tens of thousands of people. #Gaza — nicco (@NiccoloAeed) February 3, 2024

Just saw the most disgusting ad (propaganda) on Hulu showing how beautiful of a travel destination Gaza could’ve been and then proceeds to blame hamas, no fuck you, that’s all Israel, they are child killers committing genocide bombing all of Gaza to ruins.#freepalestine 🇵🇸 — moto (@ShujaBatman) February 4, 2024

It’s a propaganda tactic to divert attention and blame away from the war crimes and genocide in progress. That is what matters at present, not that anyone would fall for the bullshit notion that occupied and blockaded Gaza could have become a paradise by the sea — Cathy Sucher (@cathysucher) February 7, 2024

How do you massively report a commercial for discrimination, propaganda & false information?@hulu advertisement #gaza commercials are absolutely disgusting, inhumane, insensitive and dishonest.



How do we collectively get this removed ? Is there a way?



🍉 — GothamGeekGirl | Nadya Martinez (@GothamGeekGirl) February 3, 2024

