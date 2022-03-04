Shopping

The Colgate Hum Smart Toothbrush Is 62% Off Right Now On Amazon

Colgate's sonic toothbrush guides your daily brushing routine with features like a built-in timer and targeted teeth care via a Bluetooth-enabled app.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/hum-Colgate-Battery-Toothbrush-Travel/dp/B08T21Y3VZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622236c0e4b04a0545d5d0e0,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622236c0e4b04a0545d5d0e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/hum-Colgate-Battery-Toothbrush-Travel/dp/B08T21Y3VZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=622236c0e4b04a0545d5d0e0,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit</a>
Amazon
Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

With a 4.6 overall rating on Amazon, the Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit is a must-have for your daily brushing needs. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for a whopping 62% off, making it $18.99 (originally $49.99).

The kit includes a battery-operated toothbrush, two AAA batteries and a convenient carrying case. The toothbrush is designed to help you brush better thanks to the Hum by Colgate app, which tracks the frequency, duration and coverage of your brushing style via Bluetooth to help you target teeth that need extra love. (This features makes it a great option for kids.) You can also earn points that can be redeemed in the app to purchase other Colgate accessories and items. In addition to the Bluetooth capabilities, the toothbrush has a built-in timer that lasts for two minutes so you don’t have to worry about not brushing long enough — or too long — and two brushing modes: normal and sensitive.

The journey to easier brushing is only a click away, but first check out these promising 5-star Amazon reviews to sway you even more:

“This is one of the best purchases I have ever made. You can brush your teeth without being on your phone, all you need is your bluetooth to be on. I personally think it is better to stay on the app because it tells you the part of the mouth to brush and how much percentage you have left to go on that side of your mouth. It is great for the price even comes with a battery and travel case.” — deebo

“I highly recommend this for other neurodivergent and depressed folks who have difficulty remembering to brush your teeth. Pair with the app “hum,” and their vitamin toothpaste that you are encouraged to swallow and you can sit in bed brushing your teeth. Set your Hum app to give you reminders.” — Cy

“I love my toothbrush. It guides you and let’s you know what areas you missed. Even rewards you for brushing your teeth.” — Natalie

Get the Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit for $18.99 (originally $49.99).

Parenting shoppingAmazonKids teeth

