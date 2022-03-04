“This is one of the best purchases I have ever made. You can brush your teeth without being on your phone, all you need is your bluetooth to be on. I personally think it is better to stay on the app because it tells you the part of the mouth to brush and how much percentage you have left to go on that side of your mouth. It is great for the price even comes with a battery and travel case.” — deebo

“I highly recommend this for other neurodivergent and depressed folks who have difficulty remembering to brush your teeth. Pair with the app “hum,” and their vitamin toothpaste that you are encouraged to swallow and you can sit in bed brushing your teeth. Set your Hum app to give you reminders.” — Cy

“I love my toothbrush. It guides you and let’s you know what areas you missed. Even rewards you for brushing your teeth.” — Natalie