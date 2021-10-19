Huma Abedin Details Rage At Anthony Weiner After Sexting Confession

Huma Abedin recounts her rage in a new memoir after then-husband Anthony Weiner confessed to sending a lewd underwear photo to a woman he’d flirted with online.

It would be the first of several sexting scandals that would destroy Weiner’s political career and their marriage.

Weiner, then a popular House member, at first claimed he was hacked. But he finally fessed up to Abedin, then a top State Department aide to Hillary Clinton, in May 2011.

“I walked down the stairs and found Anthony standing in the door frame with his head down, bags laid at his feet. Not in. Not out,” Abedin wrote in “Both/And,” excerpted by Vogue on Monday.

“‘What’s wrong?’ I asked.

“And then, just like that, life as I knew it was officially over.”

″‘It’s true,’ he said. ‘I sent the picture.’”

“I felt something explode inside my chest, and suddenly it was hard to breathe,” she wrote. “I was simultaneously filled with rage and stunned to my core. It felt like a bolt of lightning had struck me and run straight through my body.”

Weiner divulged more details as he was leaving. Abedin said she yelled to him that he owed others the truth.

Weiner, she recalled, expressed shame and regret. “I just want our baby to be proud of their daddy,” he told Abedin, who was expecting at the time.

In 2019 he registered as a sex offender after serving 18 months of a 21-month sentence for sending explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl.