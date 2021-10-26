Huma Abedin Says In New Book That U.S. Senator Sexually Assaulted Her

Huma Abedin writes in her book "Both/And: A Life In Many Words" that an unnamed senator gave her an unwanted kiss in the mid-2000s. via Associated Press

The book, “Both/And: A Life In Many Words,” will be published next week, but the Guardian got an advance peek at a passage in which Abedin describes an unidentified senator giving her a nonconsensual kiss in the mid-2000s.

According to the Guardian, Abedin wrote that she had accepted the senator’s invitation to have coffee in his building after a dinner that “a few senators and their aides” had attended (the group apparently did not include Clinton).

Abedin doesn’t identify the senator or his political party, the Guardian reports, but wrote that while she sat on his couch, “He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa.”

“I was so utterly shocked, I pushed him away. All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased,” she wrote, according to the Guardian, adding that the senator apologized and said he’d “misread” her.

When he asked if she wanted to stay, Abedin wrote, “I said something only the twentysomething version of me would have come up with – ‘I am so sorry’ – and walked out, trying to appear as nonchalant as possible,” the Guardian says.

