Human Rights Campaign Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Attacking 'Democracy Itself'

“Greene has demonstrated her lack of regard for our democracy and its institutions, choosing instead to fan the flames of division and hate ― the same elements motivating the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol just three weeks ago.

“There must be consequences for her actions. The Human Rights Campaign calls on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to hold her accountable and remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from all her assigned Congressional committees at the very least. The integrity of our democratic institutions should be important to all elected officials regardless of political party. Accordingly, McCarthy should act ― and act urgently.”