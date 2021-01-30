Human Rights Campaign Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Attacking 'Democracy Itself'

Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the U.S., has called for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to be removed from her congressional committee assignments for her attacks on “democracy itself.”
The group said in a Friday statement that such a removal would be the “very least” that should be done to hold Greene accountable for her “deeply disturbing” remarks and behavior.
Greene — who was assigned by Republicans to sit on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee — has drawn scrutiny for her bigoted and conspiratorial views.
Greene is a QAnon believer, has harassed her congressional colleagues, was shown following and berating a teenage mass shooting survivor in a 2018 video, and has reportedly endorsed the killing of Democratic politicians.
“The news that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene openly endorsed executing public officials and harassed a teenage victim of gun violence, is deeply disturbing,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement.
He went on:
“Greene has demonstrated her lack of regard for our democracy and its institutions, choosing instead to fan the flames of division and hate ― the same elements motivating the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol just three weeks ago.
“There must be consequences for her actions. The Human Rights Campaign calls on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to hold her accountable and remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from all her assigned Congressional committees at the very least. The integrity of our democratic institutions should be important to all elected officials regardless of political party. Accordingly, McCarthy should act ― and act urgently.”
McCarthy, a California Republican, has not responded directly to the organization’s demand, but said earlier this week that he was troubled by some of Greene’s social media activity and would seek a meeting with her.
Greene liked multiple Facebook posts in 2019 that suggested executing Democratic lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and killing FBI agents.
Through a spokesperson, McCarthy described the activity as “deeply disturbing.”