Hundreds Of TSA Agents Are Calling In Sick To Work Jobs That Pay, Says Union

“Most of us live paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford to be unpaid and still go to work for long. It is not fair,” she added.

The shutdown not only impacts hundreds of thousands of workers, but the TSA situation could eventually snarl airport screenings and impact passenger safety as remaining agents are forced to take on more work.

Many TSA officers are continuing to show up for work — but must also do other jobs to pay bills. That also takes a toll.