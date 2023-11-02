Hunter Biden: My Addiction Isn't Fodder For 'Vile' Conservative Smear Campaign

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hunter Biden is accusing opponents of his father, President Joe Biden, of weaponizing his own addiction for political gain.

In a raw essay published in USA Today on Wednesday, Biden wrote about how his issues with substance misuse have affected his family, and tore into conservatives for using his behavior to smear the president.

Hunter acknowledged the impact of his own “struggles and mistakes,” but argued that his actions have become “fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign” that alienates families facing similar challenges across America.

In the essay, he wondered how the “denigrating and near-constant coverage” of his challenges may have hurt other, less privileged people looking for a path to recovery.

“The weaponization of my addiction by partisan and craven factions represents a real threat to those desperate to get sober but are afraid of what may await them if they do,” Biden wrote.

Putting aside his own legal troubles and the flimsy corruption allegations that have been following his father, Biden wrote: “What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction.”

Biden then turned to the personal attacks against him and his family, telling right-wing figures like former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani that his addiction does not justify their efforts “to debase and dehumanize me for their own gains.”

He thanked his family for giving him “the support and space to seek sincere redemption,” and apologized for making them “endure this shaming and humiliation” beside him.

Reflecting on how his pain can guide others, Biden told readers: “The effort of recovery is something that should be celebrated.”

Read Hunter Biden’s full essay here.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.