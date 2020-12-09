DOJ Is Investigating Hunter Biden Over Taxes, Biden Transition Announces

ANDREW HARNIK via Getty Images Hunter Biden, seen here with his father President-elect Joe Biden, is under investigation by the Justice Department, the transition team announced Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden over tax issues, the transition team announced Wednesday.

The investigation comes just as Joe Biden is set to announce his nominee for attorney general of the United States. Hunter Biden had been a constant target for outgoing President Donald Trump during the 2020 campaign.

Hunter Biden said in a statement that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware informed his legal counsel about the investigation on Tuesday.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said.

A statement from the transition team said that Joe Biden is “deeply proud” of his son, who had “fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”