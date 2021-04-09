Hunter Biden Laughs Off Donald Trump Jr.'s Attacks With A Witty One-Liner

“That is putting it lightly,” President Joe Biden ’s son said during an interview promoting his new memoir , “Beautiful Things,” which among other things details his struggles with crack addiction.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Biden if he knew or had ever met the eldest son of ex-President Donald Trump, who repeatedly attacked him and his father in the run-up to the 2020 election.

“Politics has become so toxic,” Biden lamented. “And I think that the thing that I hope my dad is able to bring back is his genuine desire to take some of that toxicity out again. So I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics.”