Hunter Biden Reaches Plea Deal In Gun, Tax Case

Hunter Biden has reached a plea agreement on tax evasion and gun charges, according to court records filed Tuesday.

The second son of President Joe Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of “willful failure” to pay his federal income taxes and will enter a “pretrial diversion agreement” on a gun charge, which is not expected to be prosecuted.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, said in a statement that “it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Clark said. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Biden is expected to enter his plea in a Delaware federal court at a later date.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson said, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.