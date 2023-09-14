Hunter Biden Indicted On Gun Charges Following Special Counsel Probe

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, has been indicted by federal prosecutors on gun charges.

The three charges stem from an investigation by special counsel David Weiss, whom U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed last month to explore possible wrongdoing by the president’s son.

Two charges concern Hunter Biden, 53, allegedly submitting a form falsely stating that he was not using illegal narcotics when he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018, and one concerns him allegedly possessing that firearm while using narcotics.

The gun possession charge was originally part of a plea deal that fell apart in July when the judge overseeing the case scrutinized the details of the plea agreement, which would have had Biden submitting guilty pleas on a misdemeanor tax charge and entering a drug diversion program instead of pleading guilty on the possession charge.