Hunter Biden Says He Never Did Anything 'Improper' In Ukraine, China Work

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, denied doing anything “improper” in his work with Ukrainian and Chinese companies as President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence.

Biden told ABC News, in an interview that aired on Tuesday, that he never made a mistake “based on some ethical lapse,” but acknowledged that he exercised “poor judgment” by getting involved in something he compared to a “swamp.”

Hunter Biden on Sunday announced he was stepping down from his position as a board director for Chinese investment company BHR Partners as Trump continues to accuse him and his father of corrupt activity in Ukraine and China.

Trump has urged foreign leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Chinese government, to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential Democratic rival in the 2020 election. House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into the president after a whistleblower complaint about him pressuring the Ukrainian leader.

Trump claims Joe Biden, as vice president, called for the removal of a notoriously corrupt prosecutor in Ukraine for the purpose of impeding an investigation into Burisma, a Ukranian gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board of directors.

There’s no evidence Joe Biden or Hunter Biden did anything wrong.

