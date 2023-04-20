An unnamed IRS supervisory agent claims to have details to share with Congress regarding the probe into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and is requesting whistleblower protections, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on a letter from the IRS agent’s attorney to members of Congress.

The agent’s attorney, Mark Lytle, told CBS News that his client “wants to come forward to Congress.”

“He’s ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections,” Lytle said.

Federal investigators have looked into Hunter Biden’s finances since at least 2018, seeking information on whether he committed tax crimes and made a false statement regarding a gun purchase. The president’s son has yet to be charged, despite some investigators saying they have enough information to do so.

In his letter to a select group of members of Congress on Wednesday, Lytle wrote: “Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle.”

Lytle said that his client’s testimony would “(1) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case” and “(3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

Lytle went on to request special protections for his client.

He sent the letter to Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), as well as Reps. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Each is a member, ranking member, chair or co-chair of a congressional committee.

