Hunter Biden Says Republicans Are Trying To 'Kill' Him To Destroy His Father's Presidency

LOADING ERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON ― Hunter Biden said in a podcast interview published Friday that Republicans and the right-wing media are trying to destroy him in order to bring down his father’s presidency.

“What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way,” Hunter Biden said in a podcast interview with the musician Moby.

Advertisement

Biden and Moby met while both were recovering from addiction, according to a press release announcing the rare interview with the president’s son on the “Moby Pod” podcast. (Moby was one of several big-name guests at a Hunter Biden art show in 2021.)

Republicans have launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden over dubious allegations that he and his son sold out the U.S. government in order to make themselves rich.

Since publishing a memoir in 2021, Hunter Biden has mostly kept a low profile as reporters, Republicans and federal investigators have sifted through every aspect of his life, including the entire contents of his phone, computer and email account, in search of high crimes and misdemeanors. He also faces a host of federal criminal charges, including nine tax counts filed against him in California this week.

In his most detailed remarks about his predicament in years, Hunter Biden told Moby he felt sorry for his political antagonists, mentioning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who displayed compromising photos of him with escorts during a committee hearing over the summer.

Advertisement

“I realized that it’s not about me. And then the second thing that I realized is that these people are just sad, very, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives,” Biden said. “They’ve decided that they are going to turn into an evil that they decide that they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world.”

Letting go of his resentment, Biden said, was important for him to avoid relapsing. He wrote in his book, “Beautiful Things,” that his brother Beau’s cancer death in 2015 supercharged his addictions to alcohol and crack cocaine, and that he was smoking crack as often as every 15 minutes until he sobered up after meeting his now-wife in 2019. He said he now tries to focus on things in front of him in order not to respond to stimulus from the “engine of constant hate” churning against him.

“If you can find the compassion for the Paul Gosars and Lauren Boberts and Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Kari Lakes of the world, you are a far better person than I,” Moby said, referring to Republican politicians at the forefront of hate campaigns.

Beau’s death contributed to Joe Biden’s decision not to run for president in 2016 after having served two terms as vice president under Barack Obama. It wasn’t Biden’s first public grieving; he took the senatorial oath of office in 1973 from the hospital where Hunter and Beau recovered from a car wreck that killed their mother and sister. Hunter Biden has said he and his brother and father had an unusually strong bond, and Joe Biden wrote in his 2017 memoir that “as long as I have Hunt, I have Beau.”

This week the elder Biden denounced Republican accusations against him as “lies.”

As part of their impeachment inquiry, House Republicans have demanded that Hunter Biden sit for a closed deposition on Capitol Hill this month, but he has said he will only appear for public testimony, arguing that Republicans would take advantage of the closed-door interview to later cast their own spin on what occurred. Republicans have threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t show for the deposition.

Advertisement

The main corruption allegation concerns Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian gas company while his father served as the face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. State Department officials have said the arrangement created the appearance of a conflict of interest but that it did not actually affect policy.

Hunter Biden has maintained he never did anything seriously wrong, insisting his foreign business deals were ethical and suggesting his legal problems stemmed from bad behavior caused by grief and drug addiction. (The indictment filed against him this week says he refused to pay taxes even after he sobered up and continued living an “extravagant” lifestyle.)

But Biden’s appearance on Moby’s podcast reflects a more aggressive legal and media strategy, which has included his demand for public testimony as well as lawsuits against the Republican operatives who distributed the contents of a laptop hard drive.

“There was a point where the advice from the smart people in the room was that this was nothing more than a distraction as related to what really matters to the American people and adding my voice to it would only add fuel to the fire,” Biden said. “Now that thesis has been completely blown out of the water because it’s not possible that the fire could be any hotter.”

Support HuffPost The Stakes Have Never Been Higher At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people. Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way. At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls. We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls. Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.