Republicans Sent Secret Subpoena For 15 Years Of Hunter Biden’s Phone Records, Democrats Reveal

WASHINGTON — House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) quietly sent telecom giant AT&T a subpoena last week demanding 15 years of phone records related to President Joe Biden’s son, according to committee Democrats.
Comer issued the formal demand for Hunter Biden’s phone records as part of Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against the president. So far, thousands of pages of Biden family bank records and more than a dozen witness interviews haven’t revealed wrongdoing by Joe Biden.
The impeachment effort suffered a spectacular setback last month when the Justice Department announced charges against an FBI informant whose allegedly false statements served as a key piece of evidence in the case against Biden. The AT&T subpoena shows, however, that Republicans have kept digging.
Democrats on the committee, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), revealed the existence of the subpoena on Tuesday in a staff memo obtained by HuffPost.
“This subpoena for 15 years’ worth of Hunter Biden’s phone records is just the latest evidence that Republicans’ investigation, which has failed to uncover so much as a scintilla of evidence of an impeachable offense by President Biden, is nothing more than a transparent effort by the Chairman to harass the President and his family, indulge [Donald] Trump’s demands for political retribution, and amplify Russian propaganda and disinformation,” the memo says.
The Mar. 6 subpoena specifically asked for “account information, communications, and payment history of all AT&T accounts affiliated with Robert Hunter Biden,” according to the Democratic memo, which said Comer suspects the phone records could also encompass a personal phone line used by Joe Biden when he was vice president.
Comer claims Joe Biden participated in his son’s business deals, pointing to testimony from former associates of Hunter Biden who said he would put his father on speakerphone in their company. Those same witnesses have said, however, that the elder Biden offered pleasantries and didn’t talk about business.
One specific phone call has been a major focus. Devon Archer, who served with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, told investigators last year that Burisma officials asked Hunter Biden to “call D.C.,” in December 2015, in order to help the company. Republicans have claimed, dubiously, that the phone call resulted in then-Vice President Joe Biden pushing for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor.
Hunter Biden testified last month in his own deposition that he never would have called anyone in Washington to pull strings for Burisma. “It never happened,” he said.