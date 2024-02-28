Hunter Biden Tells Republicans They Have Nothing But Lies

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter told Republicans on Wednesday that his father never participated in his foreign business deals and that claims to the contrary are all lies.
The younger Biden arrived on Capitol Hill for a closed-door deposition in response to a subpoena from congressional Republicans chasing dubious corruption allegations in their impeachment inquiry against the president.
“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business,” Hunter Biden said in an opening statement. “Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.”
Hunter Biden is likely the last major witness Republicans will interview as part of their impeachment effort, which may never get a vote on the House floor due to lack of unanimous support from Republicans themselves as corruption claims have crumbled under scrutiny.
The main allegation against the Bidens came from an FBI informant who claimed a Ukrainian businessman said he paid Biden and his son Hunter $5 million each in bribes. Republicans scoured Biden bank records in search of the bribe, but it turns out the informant may not have been a reliable source.
Earlier this month, the Department of Justice arrested the informant and accused him of making up the bribe, leaving Republicans with a grab bag of less serious allegations against the Biden family. The main one is that Joe Biden participated in his son’s foreign business deals while he was vice president and when he was out of office.
“Our committees have uncovered substantial evidence of President Biden and his family’s corruption,” House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters before the deposition.
Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, told lawmakers that the younger Biden repeatedly put his father on speakerphone in the company of their clients, prompting Republicans to say the president lied when he claimed he was never involved in his son’s work — even though Archer said the conversations were never about business. Archer and a parade of other Hunter Biden associates also said they never witnessed Joe Biden actually talk business or take action on his son’s behalf.
“Rather than follow the facts as they have been laid out before you in bank records, financial statements, correspondence, and other witness testimony, you continue your frantic search to prove the lies you, and those you rely on, keep peddling,” Hunter Biden said Wednesday. “Yes, they are lies.”