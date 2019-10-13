Hunter Biden To Resign From Board Of Chinese-Backed Firm

ASSOCIATED PRESS Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with then-Vice President Joe Biden, center, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That’s according to a statement from Biden’s attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.