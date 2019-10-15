Democrats Dismiss GOP Attacks On Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON ― Democrats say they aren’t troubled by Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas despite allegations that he cashed in on his father’s name while Joe Biden was vice president.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy for any Republican right now ― given what the Trump family is doing ― to raise concerns about this,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said Tuesday.

Republicans have been hammering the younger Biden over his business dealings in Ukraine and China, where he served on several corporate boards, earning tens of thousands of dollars a month. President Donald Trump’s efforts to compel Ukraine to help investigate the Bidens were uncovered by a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s July 25 call to the Ukrainian president.

Hunter Biden insisted he never did anything illegal or improper, even though he acknowledged in an interview with ABC that it was “poor judgment” on his part to join the businesses and that it was likely that his last name helped him professionally. He also announced that he will resign from the board of a Chinese company by the end of the month amid the controversy that appears designed to target his father’s 2020 presidential campaign.

That didn’t stop people like Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), from calling out Hunter Biden for nepotism on Tuesday. But she wasn’t the only GOP official with famous relations who took umbrage about nepotism in Washington. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), son of former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), and Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in.

But Senate Democrats, including Biden’s top allies in the upper chamber, said they were unbothered by the GOP’s concerns regarding Hunter Biden.

“If you look at boards of directors all over the world, you’ll find all kinds of people connected to them,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who has backed Biden’s candidacy for president. “I served on them, my husband has served on them.”

The California Democrat added: “Did the last name Biden help? Sure, it helps everywhere, I think.”

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said Hunter Biden did “pretty well” in responding to the questions surrounding his work overseas in his interview with ABC.

“In hindsight, it was probably poor judgment but certainly nothing illegal,” Jones said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), meanwhile, called it a “non-story.”

“Much of what the Trump administration has said about Hunter Biden, according to the fact-checkers, is just completely false,” he added.